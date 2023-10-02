From Sidharth Malhotra to Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Gandhi Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion, Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan among others took to their respective social media accounts and extended wishes to the nation.

Anupam Kher shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi and India's former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Along with the picture, he wrote, ''Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Gandhiji and Shastri ji's birth anniversary! Both great leaders have contributed significance in different aspects of my life. Hail India.''

Junior Bachchan shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi with a text written over it which reads, ''In doing something, do it with love or never do it at all.'' Along with this, in the caption, he wrote, ''His words continue to resonate, a wisdom that remains relevant and profound to this day.''

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful collage of Mahatma Gandhi with a text which reads, ''the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself the service of others.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Stories

Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi along with his blissful words. ''As per Mahatma Gandhi, strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. May we all have the strength and courage to achieve our dreams,'' she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Stories

Singham star Ajay Devgn also wished his fans on Gandhi Jayanti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's Instagram Stories

Rakul Preet Singh too shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on her Insta Stories and wrote, ''Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Stories

Also Read: 'I disagree with that kind of comedy', says Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta on The Kapil Sharma Show

Latest Entertainment News