Fighter 2 is happening: Did Siddharth Anand just confirm the sequel with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone?

New Delhi:

Fighter, the Republic Day release of 2024 was declared hit globally. The movie that introduced Rishabh Sawhney was directed by Siddharth Anand was was Hrithik and directors third collaboration after War and Bang Bang. Fighter was able to recover its cost at despite mixed reviews and also worked globally. Probably that's why the director is now working on it's sequel.

Reacting to a social media post, Siddharth Anand has confirmed that Fighter 2 is being made with the same cast and double the cost.

What does the post reveal?

Culture Circle shared an Instagram post on April 16, 2026 that read, 'Fighter 2 is happening and the numbers are not small. Siddharth Anand confirmed tonight that Fighter 2 begins production in September 2026. Hrithik Roshan returns. Deepika Padukone returns. Budget: Rs 500 crore, the largest ever for an Indian action film. The sequel has a deeper story according to Siddharth Anand: 'The first film established the world. This one burns it down and builds it again.' The antagonist has already been cast but not announced.

The aerial combat sequences will be filmed with the Indian Air Force's cooperation. The IAF is providing access to 6 different aircraft types, including the Rafale. Rs 500 crore budget against a film that needs Rs 600-650 crore worldwide to turn a profit. Aggressive. The director believes the sequel audience is larger than the original. Hrithik's last post-Fighter project Krrish 4 is in parallel development. He has two major films in production simultaneously.'

Reacting to the post, Siddharth Anand posted the evil eye emoticon and confirmed the news.

Fighter budget and collection

Fighter was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 250 crores and it minted Rs 358.89 crore globally. Out of these India gross Rs 254.89 crore and overseas collection was Rs 104.00 crore. The film underperformed at the Indian box office but was the highest-grossing Indian aerial action film ever and has since done major numbers on streaming.

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