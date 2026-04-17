Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh for using phone in dugout, escapes ban

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has escaped a ban for using his phone in the dugout during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati last week. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined him for Rs 1 lakh for breach of protocols and the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has also confirmed the development in this regard.

For the unversed, two days after the video of the incident went viral on social media, the BCCI issued a show-cause notice to the Royals manager and asked him to respond to the same within the 48 hours. There were several reports of Romi struggling with health issues in recent times, which was the reason he used his phone in the dugout.

Even though the team managers are allowed to use their phones in the IPL, they aren't allowed to do so in the PMOA area and can use it in the dressing room. Moreover, Saikia confirmed that the Anti-Corruption Unit was not satisified with the explanation provided in response to the show-cause notice. Also, Romi Bhinder has been strictly warned and told to be more careful in future.

"Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future," Saikia said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

"We hope this incident will be taken as a deterrent by all other stakeholders, and I request everyone to follow the rules and regulations so that the game does not suffer," he added.

When is Rajasthan Royals' next match?

With the matter resolved, the Rajasthan Royals can move on and focus on their next match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are next scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday (April 19) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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