Fauji 2: Gauahar Khan, Vicky Jain to lead in new version of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 1989 show

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic TV show, Fauji, is set to return to Doordarshan with a fresh take in the new season. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has teamed up with the national broadcaster to put a new life into the classic show. The new series introduces Bigg Boss 17 fame Vikas Jain as Colonel Sanjay Singh and actress Gauahar Khan as Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a cadet trainer specializing in weaponry. Sandeep Singh is set to introduce 12 new actors to the audience, selected for their talent from various regions across India. Announcing Fauji 2, Sandeep shared a series of pictures and a montage of the classic show.

Apart from Vicky and Gauahar, the cast also includes Aashish Bhardwaj as Daksh Desai from Surat, Utkarsh Kohli as Rangrez Phogat from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Rudra Soni as Harun Malik from Srinagar, Ayaan Manchanda as Aakash Chhetri from Darjeeling, Niel Satpuda as Vijay Sachan from Kanpur.

It also includes Suvansh Dhar as Abhimanyu Rai from Deolal in Maharashtra, Priyanshu Rajguru as Subbu Balakrishnan from Chennai, Aman Singh Deep as Vikram Singh Bagga from Chandigarh, Udit Kapur as Arjun Negi from New Delhi, Maansi as Kavya Rajadhyaksha from Deolali, Maharashtra and Sushmita Bhandari as Kinjal Joshi from Surat.

Expressing his excitement, Sandeep said, "We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, who captivated the entire nation with his extraordinary energy and talent. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.''

