Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan becomes first captain of season, gets title of 'Time God'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting exciting with each episode. In the ninth episode of BB18, the Bigg Boss House got its first-ever captain of the season. Arfeen Khan was declared the captain of the BB House and got the title of 'Time God'. The captain was declared after all the housemates of the season were present in the activity area and asked to name one contestant each of whom they feel can't manage the responsibilities of the house. During the task, Nyraa Banerji named Rajat Dalal as 'incapable', following which the powerlifter expressed his anger at her.

Apart from them, Shrutika Arjun engaged in a heated argument with Alice Kaushik. Arfeen got selected as the captain of the BB House as he didn't get any negative comment from anyone. Now, Arfeen will be ruling the BB18 House for the week and as per the 'Time God' concept, he can change the time of all the contestants whenever he wants.

Apart from the captaincy task, the episode of October 14 also showcased Gunaratna Sadavarte's Bollywood-styled fun segment. He danced with Shilpa Shirodkar to her song, Sanam Mere Sanam. The episode also witnessed Avinash Mishra lashing out at other housemates including Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra. He also locked horns with Shilpa and Vivian DSena.

It has been just nine days of this season and things are getting intense with each day. In the Grand Premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan introduced 19 contestants of this season which include Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Chaahat Pandey, Nyrra M Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Shrutika Raj, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra.

