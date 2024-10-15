Delhi Police busts gang selling fake tickets of Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh

Delhi Police on Tuesday has busted a gang selling fake tickets of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Diljit's show is scheduled to be held in Delhi and tickets for the concert are being sold at very expensive prices. The police got information that black marketing of tickets was taking place and they developed this input to bust the gang. One person has been arrested in this case bu South Delhi Police.

Diljit Dosanjh's concerts in India

After performing in sold-out shows in North America, Australia and New Zealand, singer Diljit has brought his superhit Dil-Luminati tour to India across 10 cities including the national capital. He is set to perform in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and October 27.

Upcoming concert of Dil-Luminati in India

After New Delhi, Diljit will be performing in several other cities of India in his Dil-Luminati tour. On November 3, Diljit will perform in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the tickets of which are already sold out. He will next perform in Hyderabad on November 15, 2024.

Two days later, he will be seen in Ahmedabad and on November 22 in Lucknow. On November 24 and 30, the Udta Punjab singer will perform in Pune and Kolkata respectively. The remaining four concerts will be held in Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati in December month this year. The information about Diljit's concert in India has been taken from Bandsintown portal.

