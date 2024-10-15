Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Report: Which film passed the Monday test?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Report

Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video were released together last Friday. Both film witnessed a decent start at the box office and minted nearly equally in the first three days of their theatrical release. Their real test was on Monday, a non-holiday, which will decide their fate in the coming days. As per the latest figures issued by Sacnilk, Jigra earned Rs 1.50 crore on Monday while VVKWWV collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 4. Check out day-wise collections of both films in the first four days of their release.

Day-wise collections:

Jigra -

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4.55 crore (Hindi: 4.5 crore; Telugu: 5 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 6.55 crore (Hindi: Rs 6.5 crore, Telugu: 5 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 5.5 crore (Hindi: Rs 5.47 crore, Telugu: 3 lakh)

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 1.50 crore

Total - Rs 18.10 crore

VVKWWV

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 5.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 6.9 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 6.4 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.25 crore

Total - Rs 21.05 crore

About the films

On one hand, Jigra is headlines by Alia Bhatt and also stars Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is an action thriller whose OTT rights have reportedly been acquired by Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on September 27 but was later pushed to October 11.

On the other hand Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz in key roles. VVKWWV is a comedy film based on the life of a newly married couple who are in a pursuit of their missing sex tape.

