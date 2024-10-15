Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson to star in musical drama, Song Sung Blue, based on Neil Diamond tribute band

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson

Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will be seen in Craig Brewer's upcoming musical drama, Song Sung Blue, reported Deadline. It is directed by Crag Brewer for Focus Features. Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi join Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley in the star-studded ensemble cast. The film's plot revolves around two down-on-their-luck artists (Hudson and Jackman) who join a Neil Diamond tribute band to pursue their dreams and show that it is never too late to find love.

The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs. It is produced by John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment along with Brewer. Erika Hampson and Kohs are executive producers.

Hugh Jackman was recently seen in Deadpool and Wolverine, also starring Ryan Reynolds. The film also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macadyen as Paradox. On the box office front, the film went on to become a massive success not only around the world but also in India. In India, Deadpool and Wolverine minted Rs 136.15 crore including Rs 72.3 crore from its English and Rs 51.75 crore from its Hindi versions.

Jackman will also perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall in 2025. Two other upcoming projects for the actor include Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie and The Death of Robin Hood. On the other hand, Hudson will next appear in Mindy Kaling's Running Point, a basketball-themed comedy series in which Kate will portray the President of a great basketball franchise, reported Deadline.

(With ANI inputs)