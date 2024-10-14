Atul Parchure, Marathi actor, dies at 57 after battle with cancer: Filmography

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Marathi actor Atul Parchure dies at 57

Veteran actor Atul Parchure passed away on Monday. The Marathi actor had been suffering from cancer for a long time. However, reportedly, last year, he overcame cancer and started shooting again. But today the unfortunate news of his death has come to light. The Marathi film industry has suffered a great loss due to his death. Atul Parchure breathed his last at the age of 57.

A look at his acting career

Atul Parchure has played various roles in many Hindi and Marathi serials. In the last few years, he played a leading role in the serials Ali Mumi Gupchili, Jao Soon Mi Haye Gharchi, Jaago Mohan Pyare, Bhago Mohan Pyare on the Zee Marathi channel. He has also acted in many dramas.

Atul Parchure played important roles in famous dramas like Kapuskondaya Story, Gela Madhav Kuni Kade, Tarun Turk Mhatare Aark, Tuzhum Hai Tujpashi, Natigoti, Vishka and Valli, Tilak and Agarkar. Hence Marathi's audience loved him immensely and appreciated his work.

Work in Hindi Cinema

He was well-known in the Marathi cinema and theatrical sectors, as well as in Bollywood. He appeared in films including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Billu', Salman Khan's 'Partner', and Ajay Devgn's 'All The Best'.