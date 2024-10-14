'Asli Singham Idher Hai...,' Kajol gives epic punchline at 'Do Patti' trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kajol gives epic punchline at Do Patti trailer launch

Among several actors who played cop onscreen, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been very popular among the audience. His fans still call him by the name of his character Singham. In significance to the popularity, Rohit Shetty is once again reviving the character in Singham Again. But seems like his wife Kajol believes that Ajay is not the real Singham. Kajol attended the press conference and trailer launch of her upcoming film Do Patti on Monday. During the event, she was asked about Singham Again and the actor gave one of the best punchlines.

Singham promotion on the stage of Do Patti!

Kajol's film 'Do Patti' is going to be released this month, in which she will be seen in the role of a police officer. Kajol looked very beautiful in a red outfit at the trailer launch event. During this, while talking about her upcoming film, she jokingly said, 'I have said on every stage and have said before that the real Singham...and after this he pointed towards himself'. Kajol's statement was met with loud applause by the media and Do Patti cast Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol praised Kriti

Kriti Sanon and Kajol entered the trailer launch together. While Kajol looked great in a red dress, Kajol was seen in a blue outfit. Kriti Sanon is in a double role in this film, she will be seen playing the role of twin sisters. Praising Kriti Sanon at the event, Kajol said, 'Kriti has progressed very beautifully. It is fun to work with her. I have worked with her in 'Dilwale'. It has been many years since this. She has progressed a lot as an actress. She looked completely different on the sets of the film 'Do Patti'.

Do Patti release date

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is also an important part of this film. He is making his debut in films through 'Do Patti'. The film starring Kajol, Kriti and Shaheer will be released on Netflix on 25 October 2024. Also Read: BREAKING: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected in Renukaswamy murder case