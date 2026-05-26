'How we so deeply wished…': Esha Deol remembers Dharmendra as Hema Malini accepts posthumous Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi:

On Monday, May 25, the first phase of the Padma Awards was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dharmendra was honoured with a Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Hema Malini received the award from the President on behalf of the Deol family. Ahana Deol accompanied her mother and was seen breaking down during the ceremony. Esha Deol, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, has shared a note on the moment of "pride and emotion" for her father.

Esha Deol remembers Dharmendra after posthumous Padma honour

Esha Deol penned a heartfelt note while posting photos of her mother, Hema Malini, receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award. Sharing the same, she wrote, "A moment of pride A moment of emotion, How we so deeply wished he was present today dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit looking as handsome as always with excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award. Yesterday as my mother represented our family and received the award . And the youngest of us Ahana represented all the 6 of us his children & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father A man who we love , who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa. Forever in our hearts." The comment section of her post was turned off. Take a look:

Hema Malini had called the honour a proud moment earlier this year

Earlier this year, in January 2026, Hema Malini had penned an emotional note after the government announced Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour. Sharing her happiness and pride on Instagram, she wrote, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.”

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 92 on November 24, 2025.

Also read: Padma Awards 2026 Highlights: Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra's honour, Prosenjit Chatterjee felicitated