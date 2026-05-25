Padma Awards 2026: Ahana Deol breaks down as Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan

An emotional moment unfolded at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony as veteran actor Hema Malini accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan awarded to late superstar Dharmendra Deol. Their daughter Ahana Deol was seen visibly emotional during the ceremony.
Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was posthumously honoured with India’s second-highest civilian award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than six decades.
An emotional moment for the Deol family
Dressed elegantly for the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hema Malini received the honour on behalf of her late husband in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. As the award was presented, cameras captured Ahana Deol becoming emotional in the audience.
Hema Malini had called the honour a proud moment earlier this year
Back in January 2026, Hema Malini had shared an emotional note on Instagram after the government announced Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour. Expressing her pride, she wrote, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.” The post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom celebrated the recognition as a fitting tribute to one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars.
Dharmendra’s legacy continues to resonate
Often called Bollywood’s original “He-Man”, Dharmendra remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars. From action dramas and romances to emotional family films, his career shaped multiple generations of Hindi cinema audiences. Over the decades, he starred in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Seeta Aur Geeta and Phool Aur Patthar, becoming known for his charisma, emotional depth and unmatched screen presence.
Dharmendra passed away in November 2025, marking the end of an extraordinary era in Indian cinema. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars, he had been battling age-related health complications in his final years. News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief across the film industry and among fans worldwide, with actors, politicians and filmmakers remembering him not just for his iconic screen presence but also for his warmth, humility and timeless contribution to Hindi cinema. From action-packed roles to emotional classics, Dharmendra’s legacy continues to remain deeply woven into the history of Indian films.
Also read: Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Emotional moment as Hema Malini receives honour for Dharmendra