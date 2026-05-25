Padma Awards 2026: Ahana Deol breaks down as Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi:

An emotional moment unfolded at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony as veteran actor Hema Malini accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan awarded to late superstar Dharmendra Deol. Their daughter Ahana Deol was seen visibly emotional during the ceremony.

Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was posthumously honoured with India’s second-highest civilian award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than six decades.

An emotional moment for the Deol family

Dressed elegantly for the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hema Malini received the honour on behalf of her late husband in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. As the award was presented, cameras captured Ahana Deol becoming emotional in the audience.

Hema Malini had called the honour a proud moment earlier this year

Back in January 2026, Hema Malini had shared an emotional note on Instagram after the government announced Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour. Expressing her pride, she wrote, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.” The post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom celebrated the recognition as a fitting tribute to one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars.

Dharmendra’s legacy continues to resonate

Often called Bollywood’s original “He-Man”, Dharmendra remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars. From action dramas and romances to emotional family films, his career shaped multiple generations of Hindi cinema audiences. Over the decades, he starred in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Seeta Aur Geeta and Phool Aur Patthar, becoming known for his charisma, emotional depth and unmatched screen presence.