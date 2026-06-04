Emraan Hashmi wraps up Awarapan 2 shoot: Know the sequel's cast, release date and everything else

New Delhi:

Vishesh Films had officially announced Awarapan 2 on April 21, 2026. And now, on June 4, Emraan Hashmi has completed shoot of his upcoming movie. The Bollywood actor took to his Instagram stories and shared the photo of the Awarapan 2 clapperboard that reads, 'It's a wrap'.

For the unversed, this sequel arrives 19 years after the release of the 2007 cult classic Awarapan.

(Image Source : EMRAAN HASHMI'S INSTAGRAM STORIES)Emraan Hashmi wraps Awarapan 2 shoot

Who is the leading lady of Awarapan 2?

Emraan Hashmi will once again reprise the role of Shivam in this film. A promotional poster was released by the makers in May that features a close-up of a hand bearing a bird tattoo; this tattoo symbolises the spirit of freedom and liberation. In this sequel, Disha Patani will star in a lead role alongside Emraan Hashmi. This marks Disha Patani's first project with Vishesh Films.

When will Awarapan 2 release

Vishesh Films officially announced Awarapan 2 on April 21. It serves as the sequel to the 2007 hit film Awarapan. The filmmakers stated that the film's production work is currently in its final stages in Mumbai. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas across India and internationally on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

More details about Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is being directed by Nitin Kakkar. Speaking about the project, producer Vishesh Bhatt remarked, "Awarapan is a profound sentiment, one that is truly meant for the big screen. The film will feature magnificent filming locations, grand sequences, compelling characters, and excellent music. Emraan Hashmi fits perfectly into the character of Shivam. Now, with the addition of Disha Patani, the film has been infused with a renewed vitality."

About the 2007 release

Awarapan, a crime-action drama from 2007, featured Emraan Hashmi in an acclaimed role as Shivam, a hitman on a quest for redemption. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stared Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana too. Although it got positive reviews and is now a cult favorite, Awarapan didn't do well commercially when it first came out. Still, it's remembered for its touching story, good songs and Hashmi's intense acting.

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