Ekta Kapoor slammed by netizens for wearing jewellery during coronavirus safe hands challenge

Ekta Kapoor gets trolled for her 'Safe Hands Challenge' video

Producer Ekta Kapoor participated in the online safe hands campaign for prevention against coronavirus. Accepting Union Minister Smriti Irani’s challenge, she shared a video teaching her Insta fam about washing hands in the right way. The TV czarina captioned it: “Here it is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.” This didn't go down well with her Instagram followers who pointed out at her bracelets and rings.



"It's a fail! You are supposed to take of your rings and those dangling bracelets or whatever they are..," commented a user. "May be you should take off some rings, bracelets... temporary. They won't run away. Saves time, sanitizer, water and money...even if you have enough to throw away," suggested another. Taking a dig, another user wrote, "The name of sanitizer should be start from "K"...Isn't ?"

"No wonder how she rules the tv industry., She didn't took off her eyes from camera even once. Totally Dramatic," commented another.

While Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi accepted her challenge, actors Rohit Roy, Huma Qureshi and minister Smriti Irani appreciated her effort.

Besides Ekta Kapoor, several other stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan are also spreading awareness among fans against COVID-19.