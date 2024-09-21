Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya celebrate first birthday of daughter Navya, share adorable pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rahul and Disha got married in 2021.

Singer-actor duo Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Navya on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Rahul dropped several adorable pictures from the celebrations of his munchkin's special day. The first picture features Disha holding Navya in her arms as the cute family poses for a click. For her first birthday, Navya was dressed in a cute red-coloured dress. ''Happy 1st Birthday our lil princess Navuuuu babaaa. And thank you everyone for the blessings to Navya,'' wrote in the caption of his post.

See the pictures:

Comments by friends and fans

Soon after these pictures were posted by Rahul on Instagram, the couple friends and fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Happy birthday little angel God bless you.'' ''She looks so adorable,'' wrote another. TV star Rubina Dilaik wrote, ''Happiness and abundance to the little princesses.'' TV actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji in the comment.

Rahul and Disha got married in 2021, and two years later, they welcomed their daughter Navya into their lives. Navya was born on September 20, 2023, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about their work front, Rahul is a singer and music composer, who first appeared in the pilot season of Indian Idol and became second runner-up. Later, he also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is currently busy with his stint at Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, which also features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma among others.

On the other hand, Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2 in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez embarks on musical journey, drops her debut single titled 'Storm Rider' | WATCH

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet, netizens laud her gesture | WATCH