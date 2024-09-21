Jacqueliene Fernandez embarks on musical journey, drops her debut single titled 'Storm Rider' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueliene Fernandez in her debut single, Storm Rider.

Bollywood diva Jacqueliene Fernandez has now embarked on a new journey and released her first single titled 'Storm Rider'. The song is written by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert and produced by Amrita Sen Jake Jeong, Serban Cazan, Feenom and Alex Winter. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueliene shared her much-awaited song and wrote, ''Aahhhh! The day I’ve been dreaming of is finally here! #StormRider IS OUT NOW!''

Watch the song:

Sharing her experience creating 'Stormrider', Jacqueliene in a note shared by her team, said, "When I ventured into music, it wasn't just about creating songs--it was about expressing my story, emotions, and journey. Music is more than sound; it's about connection, resilience, and empowerment. I've spent almost a year on this single, conceptualising and looking into every look of mine in the video, and each one is powerful, with deep meaning behind it."

"My single Storm Rider is very close to my heart because it's about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace. I've poured my heart into this track, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this chapter with me,'' she added.

On film front

On the film front, Jacqueliene will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film Fateh!. Fateh, which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. She will also headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series GOATS. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the star-studded cast includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam, and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali, Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar, Santana Roach, Yukti Tareja, and Arnav Maggo.

Apart from these, Jacqueliene will also feature in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 5.

