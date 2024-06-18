Diljit Dosanjh's backstage glove swap with host Jimmy Fallon on the sets goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jimmy Fallon and Diljit Dosanjh

The global domination of Diljit Dosanjh in the world of music has no bounds. His versatility in songs has captivated each and everyone and continues to do so. Be it Lover, Do You Know, Naina or Black and White, his songs are played on every occasion and in every place. Recently, Diljit announced that he will be appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. On the sets of the show, the duo swapped their gloves and the video is now going viral on social media.

The official page of Fallon show took to Instagram to share a video, which is from the backstage. Along with the video, the caption read, "Backstage glove swap with @diljitdosanjh! #DiljitOnFallon #FallonTonight". In the video, it can be seen Jimmy Fallon being excited to meet Diljit Dosanjh and exchange the gloves, which Diljit generally wears while performing. Excited and proud fans flooded the comment section seeing them together. One user wrote, "Diljit ji - It's more than fame. It's a journey of accepting yourself and being you unapologetically. The universe loves authenticity and tussi tahn bass tussi ho love love love you". Another user wrote, "Diljit’s global takeover feels so personal". "Making us all proud", wrote the third user.

Diljit had announced on Instagram that he would be featured as a guest on the popular American talk show. He wrote in the caption, ''PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD.''

Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila is based on a person of the same name, who is also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time. Apart from this, Diljit Dosanjh also has Jatt and Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa, Ranna Ch Dhanna, No Entry 2m Punjab 95 and Detective Sherdil in the pipeline.

