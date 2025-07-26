Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan wrap up Border 2 on Kargil Vijay Diwas Renowned Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film 'Border 2' on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Watch the video post here.

The much-awaited war drama 'Border 2' has officially wrapped up its shoot today, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26, 2025. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to share the special moment with fans. In a heartwarming video post, Varun offered a glimpse into farewell moments from Border 2's set, where he can be seen embracing renowned Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh as the two share laddoos.

In the video, Diljit can be seen dressed up in a formal outfit, while Varun Dhawan opted for a casual look. Varun, along with the video, also penned a touching note dedicated to his co-star Diljit Dosanjh, and expressed his gratitude and admiration for their journey together in the film.

The caption reads, "Diljit paaji ka shoot khatam hua, ladoo vi batt gaye… dosti da taste hi kuch aur hunda hai! Thank u paaji will miss u and the team. Border2."

B-town celebs pay tribute to India's brave soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025

Several Bollywood celebrities penned heartfelt tributes to our brave armed officers today, July 26, 2025, which is also celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of PVC awardee Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra, in the 2021 movie 'Shershaah' shared a picture of Capt. Vikram Batra and wrote, "To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always. #KargilVijayDiwas."

Suniel Shetty took to his X handle and wrote, "The war may be history, but their bravery is eternal. Saluting the courage that echoed through the mountains of Kargil. Forever indebted to the real heroes who gave us victory and kept the Tiranga soaring high with blood, grit and glory. Jai Hind."

About the movie 'Border 2'

For the unversed, Border 2 is the second instalment of the 1997 film 'Border'. Directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Sunny Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty and others in the lead roles.

