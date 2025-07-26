Happy Gilmore 2 X review: Adam Sandler's comedy film gets mixed reactions, Taylor Swift calls it 'must watch' Read what social media users are saying about 'Happy Gilmore 2', which was released this Friday, 29 years after its first instalment. Also, read why singer Taylor Swift gave this movie 13 out of 10 ratings.

The second instalment of the 1996 comedy film 'Happy Gilmore', titled 'Happy Gilmore 2', has been released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix this Friday, July 25, 2025. After 29 years after the original instalment, stars Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, and Julie Brown reprise their roles in this comic sequel, which is directed by Kyle Newacheck. The slapstick comedy film has been receiving mixed reviews from viewers on social media.

However, pop sensation and English singer Taylor Swift also shared her reviews regarding this comedy film on her Instagram account. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, "Happy Gilmore 2 had me crackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible,"

For those who are wondering why Taylor Swift gave this movie 13 out of 10 stars. The reason for this is that Travis Kelce, her boyfriend, makes a cameo appearance in the film. As a sweet gesture, she shared Travis Kelce's movie with her Instagram followers.

Screengrab taken from Taylor Swift's Instagram account

Those who have watched the comedy film on Netflix have expressed their views online. Read further to know what social media users are saying about Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

One user wrote, "HAPPY GILMORE 2 is a nostalgia-driven walk down memory lane that’s filled with endless cameos, timely references, and the constant gags/humor we’ve come to know and love. It’s funny, “dumb”, and, while some swings land better than others, it’s exactly what you want 29 years later."

Another user commented, "Just finished #HappyGilmore2 And I’m pleasantly surprised. If you loved the original from 1996, you are really going to appreciate this one. It’s a lot better than I thought it was going to be."

Reacting to 'Happy Gilmore 2' getting hate online from the viewers. One X user commented, "I genuinley don't get the hate Happy Gilmore 2 is getting, this genuinley feels on par with the original, it was such a good movie. please don't listen to the reviews and just enjoy it for yourself, its absolutely amazing."

While netizens also pointed out some flaws in the movie, one user wrote, "40 minutes in happy Gilmore 2… Kelsey Plum was first indication it’s gonna be a flop… Also WAAAY tooo many athletes and celebrities just ruining lines… just hire actors… Sucked the energy out seeing Virginia die off rip John Daly and Shooter are the 2 bright spots."

With an IMDb rating of 6.5, the movie is available to stream on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. It showcases Happy Gilmore's golf career after his win in the Tour Championship.

