Diljit Dosanjh drops another cryptic post amid Khalistani threats, says 'tension is not for us' Diljit Dosanjh has once again shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the threats he received from a Khalistani group. The singer-actor had earlier faced backlash after touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh wrote about 'not taking tension' amid threats from a Khalistani terror group during his Australia tour. The Hass Hass singer, who hasn't yet directly addressed the controversy, thanked his fans in Adelaide for being a great crowd.

Yet again, he reminded fans about how one should have control over one's actions, no matter what the situation is. For the unversed, the threats for Diljit poured in after he touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The singer later clarified his KBC 17 appearance, stating he didn't attend the show due to promotions. His reason for gracing KBC 17 was just so that he could seek donations for Punjab flood victims on national television.

What did Diljit Dosanjh post again amid Khalistani threats?

Diljit Dosanjh thanked fans after his Adelaide concert as a part of his Australia tour. He then wrote about not taking tension, come what may. The Border 2 actor penned in Punjabi, "(Adelaide Baut Pyar.. Tusi Sarey Chardi Kalaa Ch Raho.. Hasdey Raho.. Situations Jidan Dian Marzi Hon..Tuhadey Actions Te Tuhada Control Aa.. Te Asi Chardi Kalaa Choose Karni An Remember.. Sadi Breath Te V Sada Control Ni.. Oh v Odi Marzi Aa.. Fer Kis Gal Di Tension Laini TENSION MITRAN NU HAI NI AURA TOUR 2025 (sic) (Loosely translated in English: Adelaide Lots of love.. Stay positive and keep smiling, everyone. No matter what the situations are, you always have control over your actions. And we must always choose positivity (Chardi Kalaa) Remember — even our breath isn’t in our control; that’s up to Him (God). So why take tension? Tension is not for friends like us!)." Take a look:

What was the threat against Diljit Dosanjh?

The Khalistani terror group threatened to disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Melbourne, which clashed with the Sikh Genocide Remembrance Month. "By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide,” the group said in a statement.

The group further claimed that Amitabh Bachchan, on October 31, 1984, had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ - ‘Blood for Blood’,” and that more than 30000 Sikh men, women and children lost their lives across India in the aftermath. Even though there are no official allegations against Bachchan for inciting the violence that led to the 1984 Sikh Genocide, he has frequently faced criticism and backlash from several hardline Sikh organisations.

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh has made no direct comments on the threats yet. On KBC 17, he was introduced as "Punjab da puttar" (Punjab’s own son) in Punjabi by the legendary actor.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh replies to Khalistani threats? Singer speaks about 'jealousy' and 'trolls' at Australia concert