Varun Dhawan's first look from Border 2 out; actor fights through chaos and bloodshed on battlefield Varun Dhawan’s intense first look from Border 2 is finally out, and it promises a gripping war drama. The actor is seen standing tall on a chaotic battlefield, surrounded by wounded soldiers.

New Delhi:

The first look of Varun Dhawan from Border 2 was unveiled on Wednesday, November 5, coinciding with Guru Nanak Jayanti. The actor's character title was also revealed. Sunny Deol leads the film, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

Several celebs and fans lauded Varun Dhawan's first poster from Border 2. Seems like the makers deliberately chose the auspicious date to drop the new look-poster from the film, and will keep sharing updates leading to the film's release on January 23, 2026.

Varun Dhawan's first look from Border 2 out

Varun Dhawan plays Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, protecting the country from enemies. In the first-look poster, the actor was seen holding a rifle in his hand, marching through a war-torn battlefield. Take a look at the poster here:

How did celebs, fans react to Varun Dhawan's Border 2 look?

Celebs and fans alike showered their love on Varun Dhawan's Border 2 look. Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, and others dropped fire emojis. Fans wrote, "All the best vdddd", "Ab ayega Maza", "Goosebumps", "Can't waitttt", "So good", "Wowwwww Damnn this is gonna be so huge can’t wait for it Vd", and others.

Border 2 release date

There has been some confusion on Border 2 release date. While some said the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 22, 2026, others suggested that it's a date later. Now, with the latest poster reveal, it has been revealed that Border 2 will release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

For the unversed, Border, which released in 1997, was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). It was a massive success. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore and managed to collect Rs 64.98 crore worldwide, quite a big amount for that time.