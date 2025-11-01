Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note days after Khalistani threats, posts glimpse from KBC 17 Diljit Dosanjh faced threats from a Khalistani group for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17. He has now shared a cryptic note on the matter.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was at the receiving end of threats from a Khalistani terror group for touching veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's feet during his appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Days later, the Hass Hass singer shared a cryptic story on Instagram.

It must be noted that neither Diljit, nor Amitabh Bachchan nor the KBC 17 team has directly reacted to the threat.

What did Diljit Dosanjh post?

Hours back, Diljit shared a glimpse of himself from KBC 17. He wrote, "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan." Take a look:

(Image Source : DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screenshot taken from Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story.

What is the latest Diljit Dosanjh controversy?

A Khalistani terror group threatened to disrupt Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Melbourne, coinciding with Sikh Genocide Remembrance Month. The group issued a statement and said, "By touching feet of Bachchan, the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide."

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

He is currently on his AURA Tour, with upcoming concerts scheduled for November 1, 5, and 9 in Australia. On the work front, he was last seen in Amar Hundal's Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Neetru Bajwa. He also bagged an Emmy 2025 nomination for his role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, where he was cast opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

