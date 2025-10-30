Diljit Dosanjh replies to Khalistani threats? Singer speaks about 'jealousy' and 'trolls' at Australia concert Diljit Dosanjh subtly addressed the recent Khalistani threats against him during his Australia concert. Without naming anyone directly, the Punjabi singer-actor shared a cryptic message about 'jealousy' and 'trolls', urging fans to focus on love and positivity.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a cryptic message on 'jealousy' and 'trolls' amid threats from a Khalistani terror group. The video was from Diljit's Brisbane concert, which took place on Wednesday, October 29. Though Diljt didn't name anyone, he took to the stage and declared that he will forever be talking about love.

For the unversed, the threats poured in for Diljit for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet at Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say in his latest post?

Diljit Dosanjh hardly ever has a direct response to any controversies governing him. He always believes in responding via cryptic posts and messages. This time too, amid threats from Khalistani terror group, the Hass Hass singer spoke out about love superseding 'jealousy' and 'trolls'. At his Brisbane concert, the singer said in Punjabi, "(Loosely translated in English: I will always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ I was born from this earth, I got my life from this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it. Punjabi aa gaye oye)." In the caption, he wrote about his Melbourne concert, slated for November 1. Take a look:

The singer-actor is also scheduled to perform in Adelaide on November 5 and in Perth on November 9, as a part of his Australia tour. Earlier this year, Diljit made history by becoming the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium in Sydney.

What was the threat against Diljit Dosanjh?

The Khalistani terror group has threatened to disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Melbourne on November 1, which clashes with the Sikh Genocide Remembrance Month. "By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide,” the group said in a statement.

The group further claimed that Amitabh Bachchan, on October 31, 1984, had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ - ‘Blood for Blood’,” and that more than 30000 Sikh men, women and children lost their lives across India in the aftermath. Even though there are no official allegations against Bachchan for inciting the violence that led to the 1984 Sikh Genocide, he has frequently faced criticism and backlash from several hardline Sikh organisations.

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh has made no direct comments on the threats yet. On KBC 17, he was introduced as "Punjab da puttar" (Punjab’s own son) in Punjabi by the legendary actor.