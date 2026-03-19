Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews collection: How much Ranveer Singh's film earn on Wednesday?

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is hitting theatres all over the world today. However, the paid previews that were organised by the makers on March 18 were cancelled in several parts of India. Moreover, the South Indian dubbed shows were also a headache for the makers and distributors.

But despite all this, the makers have made a solid comeback in theatres and on box office that too within the time difference on just 3.5 months. So, let's see how much Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned on March 18, 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews collection

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge grossed Rs 52.71 Cr in total gross collections and Rs 44.00 Cr in total net collections so far. The movie has shown 12,292 shows so far.

According to Sacnilk, from the Day 1 analysis, the movie has shown good market penetration. It has shown 12,292 shows. The figures are based on the last box office collection for the day.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance booking

Even before the film's release, 14.81 lakh tickets have already been booked in advance on the online ticketing app BookMyShow and the most remarkable aspect is that this marks the highest figure ever recorded to date. Until now, this record was held by Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster release, Jawan, but with the sale of 14.81 lakh tickets, this new film has now ascended to the top spot.

All eyes on the opening day

Following the paid previews for Dhurandhar 2, all eyes are now fixed on its opening day box office collection. The ticket sales figures make one thing abundantly clear: massive crowds of moviegoers are set to flock to theaters. With over 17,000 shows scheduled for the first day alone, it is evident that the film is poised to achieve a spectacular collection right from its opening day. The demand for the film remains consistently high; the fact that over 1.4 lakh tickets have already been sold through advance bookings alone constitutes a major record in itself and signals the biggest opening yet.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge Movie Review - Ranveer Singh's film is a mix of hyper-realism and fantasy that lacks logic