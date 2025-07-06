Dhurandhar first look out now: Ranveer Singh looks impressive, Aditya Dhar reveals release date too The film that also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, other than Ranveer Singh will be released on December 5, 2025.

The first look of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is out now. The birthday boy, who turned 40 today, took to his Instagram profile to share the teaser of his upcoming thriller. With this, the makers have also announced the release date of this multi-starrer. The film that also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, will be released on December 5, 2025.

Ranveer shared the first look of Dhurandhar on Instagram. 'An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025. @duttsanjay #AkshayeKhanna @actormaddy @rampal72 @saraarjunn @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios @saregama_official,' read his caption.

What's in the first look?

More or less, everyone in the Dhurandhar first look looks unrecognisable. While Sanjay Dutt's look can remind you of Ram Charan's Zanjeer and Ranveer's monstrous killing can make Padmaavat's Khilji come to your mind, but R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal's makeovers are too good. On the other hand, the first look shows that the film is all about revenge and fighting. The 2-minute 39-second teaser starts with R Madhavan's voice-over. The teaser reveals that the story of the film is the story of a secret mission. In which Ranveer Singh is probably seen in the role of a secret agent. The rest of the cast of the film is also seen in the teaser.

Dhurandhar is based on real-life events

Dhurandhar is based on a real-life event; however, the makers are keeping it under wraps. While sharing the first on their official Instagram handle, Aditya Dhar Films writes, 'Uncover the story of unknown men and their unstoppable fight!'

About the makers

Dhurandhar is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is also co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film will release on December 5 this year and will clash with Prabhas' The Raja Sahab. While the Bollywood film is only releasing in Hindi, Prabhas' film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

