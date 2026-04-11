Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh makes history as his sequel hits Rs 1000 crore net in Hindi

New Delhi:

In a defining instant that transcends mere box-office figures, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has broken new ground for the Hindi film industry. With its lead character Ranveer Singh, the sequel is the first-ever film to break the Rs 1000 crore mark net in Hindi films in India. What makes it stand out is not just the scale, but the way audiences have kept coming back to theatres week after week. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 hit the Rs 1000 crore net mark in Hindi within 24 days.

The start was explosive, but what followed is what trade is talking about more. Even after the initial rush, the film did not drop sharply. Instead, it held steady, powered by strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewing. Across all languages, the film has earned around Rs 1065 crore net, putting it among the biggest performers in India. But the real story is that this number has come largely from sustained footfall rather than just opening hype.

Top 5 Hindi blockbusters

Dhurandhar 2 (2026) – Rs 1000+ crore Dhurandhar (2025) – Rs 840.20 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) – Rs 812.10 crore Stree 2 (2024) – Rs 598.00 crore Chhaava (2025) – Rs 585.70 crore

Box office highlights of Dhurandhar 2

First Hindi movie to collect Rs 1000+ crore net collection in India

Bombed with a massive Rs 600+ crore opening weekend

Maintained momentum even after the initial buzz subsided

Gathered Rs 1600+ crore worldwide

Managed to do Rs 1000 crore net in Hindi alone

Performed well at both mass locations and multiplex circuits

Overseas box office performance

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge's international performance has contributed towards making it even more successful. The box office earnings of the movie internationally have crossed a figure of close to Rs 1700 crore.

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