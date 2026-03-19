Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh release LIVE: Pawan Kalyan locks horns with Ranveer Singh in cinemas

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge also called Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theaters today. The excitement surrounding the film is clearly visible, ranging from social media to the fans themselves. On the other hand, while the makers of Toxic pushed the release of Yash's film to avoid a box office clash, Ustaad Bhagat Singh makers seem confident of their product. With this, both Ranveer Singh and Pawan Kalyan's films have released in theatres today.

This LIVE blog will bring to its readers the latest updates of the release of these movies in real time from various theaters across India.