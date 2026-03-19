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Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh release LIVE: Pawan Kalyan locks horns with Ranveer Singh in cinemas

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has released in theatres today. The Live blog is tracking audience reactions and early box office buzz of day 1.

Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh posters
Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh posters Image Source : TMDB and Book My Show
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge also called Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theaters today. The excitement surrounding the film is clearly visible, ranging from social media to the fans themselves. On the other hand, while the makers of Toxic pushed the release of Yash's film to avoid a box office clash, Ustaad Bhagat Singh makers seem confident of their product. With this, both Ranveer Singh and Pawan Kalyan's films have released in theatres today. 

This LIVE blog will bring to its readers the latest updates of the release of these movies in real time from various theaters across India.

 

Live updates :Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh LIVE

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  • 10:16 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Dhurandhar: The Revenge LIVE updates: Madhur Bhandarkar's big praise for Ranveer Singh

    Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar took to his X account and wrote, 'Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's vision is electrify in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath for a second. The whole cast nails it, but Ranveer Singh is in a league of his own. I’m at a loss for words his performance is just flawless. He doesn’t just act; he becomes the character with ferocious conviction. He deserves a National Award hands down. Both Dhurandhar films in the spy universe have carved out legendary benchmarks for Indian cinema, and they’ll be studied for generations across the globe. This is a monumental masterpiece. Big shout-out to the entire team for this triumph!'

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ustaad Bhagat Singh Live update: Bengaluru court restrains derogatory content

    An Additional City Civil Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday passed an order restraining the publication of any derogatory content regarding the Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh [Mythri Movie Makers v X Corp]. According to Bar and Bench, Judge Jeevanarao Vasantrao Kulkarni passed the ex-parte temporary injunction order in response to a petition filed by the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Mythri Movie Makers, regarding the publication of malicious content regarding the Pawan Kalyan-starrer film before its release. 

    An order was passed by the court on March 17 restraining the publication of any such content on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Google, BookMyShow, IMDb, Facebook, Meta Platforms, etc.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ustaad Bhagat Singh release LIVE updates: Positive review for Pawan Kalyan's film

    While Ustaad Bhagat Singh has mostly disappointed fans, some have also praised the film. Read one such positive review here:

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Dhurandhar 2 LIVE updates: Tanmay Bhat reacts to Ranveer-Sara's film

    Seems like stand up comedian Tanmay Bhat has also watched Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's Dhurandhar 2. See his X post here:

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 1 LIVE: Pawan Kalyan's film disappoints fans?

    Several X users have thrashed Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. See a X reaction here:

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Dhurandhar release LIVE updates: Preity Zinta reviews Aditya Dhar's directorial

    Preity Zinta took to her X account and wrote a long note with the first line, 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.'

    Read the full post here:

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Dhurandhar 2 Live: Ram Gopal Varma's X post for Ranveer Singh's film

    Ram Gopal Varma took to his X account to react to Dhurandhar 2's release reactions. See his X post here:

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Dhurandhar: The Revenge LIVE updates - Allu Arjun reviews Ranveer's film

    Allu Arjun heaped praises on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Read his full X post here:

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Dhurandhar vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh LIVE updates: North Vs South

    North Indian star Ranveer Singh and South Indian star Pawan Kalyan are locking horns in cinemas today since both the film are Pan India releases.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Dhurandhar Part 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Pawan Kalyan Ranveer Singh
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