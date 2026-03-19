Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Real-life figure behind the character revealed

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2, hit theaters today, March 19, 2026. Officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film had already created a massive buzz at the box office even before its release. Its predecessor, released in 2025, held the distinction of becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film globally to date; consequently, there is immense excitement among both audiences and trade analysts regarding this sequel. Moreover, since the release of 2025 film, the speculation around who 'Bade Sahab' is was also seen on and offline.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film continues the story of Hamza (played by Jaskirat Singh Rangi), a character brought to life on screen by Ranveer Singh.

Speculation surrounding Bade Sahab

Ever since the release of the first Dhurandhar, there had been constant speculation regarding the identity of Bade Sahab within the film's narrative. While the character was frequently discussed in the first movie, he never actually appeared on screen. Now, in Dhurandhar 2, the character finally makes his on-screen debut. People were desperate to know who Bade Sahab truly was and now, the mystery has been solved.

Rumours suggested that Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, or Akshay Kumar might take on this pivotal role. However, the suspense has now finally come to an end. In the film, the character of Bade Sahab is modeled after the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and is portrayed by the talented actor Danish Iqbal. He has previously garnered acclaim for his role as Dilshad Mirza in Maharani 2 and was also recently seen in Nana Patekar's film, Sankalp. His reputation as a seasoned theater artist and director lends new depth and dimension to this complex character.

What does Bade Shahab has to do with the Dhurandhar storyline?

He has limited screen time in the film and appears heavily laden with prosthetics. He is depicted as being bedridden and afflicted by various ailments, appearing significantly aged. This character is shown plotting against India, and it is Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, who facilitates Ranveer Singh's meeting with him. Battling kidney disease and relying on the support of various medical machines and oxygen, this character, based on Dawood, cuts a frail figure. Photographs of Dawood adorn the walls, and a brief glimpse of his younger days is also shown.

More deets about the film

In this epic saga, alongside Ranveer Singh, actors Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt have all returned to reprise their original roles. The film's narrative is presented as a direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The teasers, trailers and songs released during the film's promotional campaign received an overwhelming response on social media, resulting in its advance booking figures reaching historic levels. According to distributors and cinema owners, the film is reaping immense benefits from the Eid holiday period and is currently dominating theaters, playing to Housefull crowds.

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