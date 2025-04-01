Dharmendra undergoes eye surgery, 89-year-old actor says, 'I am strong' | WATCH Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra was recently seen outside the hospital. The actor underwent an eye surgery at the age of 89, on Tuesday.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra, known as the He-Man of Bollywood, remains popular on social media. Even at the age of 89, he is very active on Instagram and shares his heartfelt feelings every day. On Tuesday, Dharmendra was spotted outside a Mumbai hospital, where a right eye had a bandage on it. As soon as the video went viral, his fans were noticed asking about the health of their favourite star in the comments.

Dharmendra won hearts with his words

The veteran actor underwent for an eye surgery at the age of 89. The thing to note is that even in this condition, Dharmendra's courage has not broken at all. This time also he said something that caught people's attention and people started praising him. Dharmendra raised both his arms and said, 'I still have a lot of strength, I still have life. I have come after getting my eye treated. Love you my audience, love you fans, I am strong.' After listening to these words of his, anyone will be filled with passion. At this age, the passion to live like Dharmendra is seen in very few people. The actor has not given much update about what happened to his eye, but his fans are wishing for his speedy recovery.

Watch the video here:

Dharmendra was seen in these films

Let us tell you, Dharmendra is working even at the age of 89. He was last seen in Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's film 'Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Apart from this, he was also seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. His small but strong characters were liked in both films. There is no special update about Dharmendra's upcoming film, but his new posts keep coming for fans every day on social media.

Also Read: Abir Gulaal Teaser: Fawad Khan sings 'Kuch Na Kaho' for Vaani Kapoor in Bollywood comeback movie