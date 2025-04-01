Abir Gulaal Teaser: Fawad Khan sings 'Kuch Na Kaho' for Vaani Kapoor in Bollywood comeback movie On Tuesday, the makers shared the teaser of Abir Gulaal, where Fawad can be seen showcasing his singing talent in front of Vani in a car that seems to be stuck in traffic amid London rains.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after eight years. The title of the film was announced in 2024 now the teaser of his upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal' has been released, The Pakistani star will be seen opposite Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in a romantic comedy. The shooting of the film started in London on September 29. This film will be directed by Aarti S Bagri. At the same time, it will be produced by Vivek Aggarwal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal teaser is out now

On Tuesday, the makers shared the teaser of the film, where Fawad can be seen showcasing his singing talent in front of Vani in a car that seems to be stuck in traffic amid London rains. At the end of the teaser Vaani aks Fawad, if he's flirting with her. In return, the actor says, 'Do you want me to.'

Watch the teaser here:

Vaani-Fawad's romantic poster was shared last year

The makers had shared this photo while announcing the film last year in which Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are seen together. If reports are to be believed, this film was shot in the UK in the months of October and November 2024. Many great artists from India and the UK will be seen in its supporting cast. A leading musician of Bollywood has already prepared 6 original tracks for this film which have been sung by famous Bollywood singers. However, details about the same have not been shared yet.

The controversy over Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' release in India

Last year, there was a lot of controversy in the country regarding Fawad's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. This film was to be released in the country on October 2. However, it was not released after fierce protests in many cities. Moreover, the founding chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray strongly protested against the release of the film and said that he would not allow the release of a Pakistani artist's film in Maharashtra under any circumstances.

Fawad has already worked in three Indian films

Fawad's last Bollywood film was Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' released in 2016. Even before this, he had worked in 'Kapoor and Sons' released in 2016 and 'Khubsoorat' released in 2014. Now he will be making a comeback in India after eight years.

