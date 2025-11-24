Dharmendra’s last movie: Here’s the film the veteran actor worked on before his death Dharmendra remained active in films until his final days. His last movie, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, will release later this year. Here’s everything to know about the veteran actor’s final role and posthumous appearance.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Mumbai. The 89-year-old legend starred in numerous critically acclaimed films throughout his illustrious career. Actors and celebrities across the film fraternity have been mourning his loss, sharing emotional tributes and cherished memories on social media.

Notably, despite his age, Dharmendra remained active in the industry and continued to be part of several film projects. Read on to know more about the last movie he worked on.

Dharmendra's last movie

For the unversed, the project on which Dharmendra worked was Ikkis. The war drama film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda, and others in the lead roles. The Bollywood film will hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

The makers of the film dropped its official trailer on October 29, 2025. YouTube's logline reads, "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, a true untold story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, directed by Sriram Raghavan (sic)."

Dharmendra's work front

Dharmendra will be seen posthumously in Ikkis. Before this, the Sholay actor appeared in the romantic drama film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he played the role of Dadu (as Dharmendra Singh Deol). The movie was directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia and others in the key roles.

Also Read: Dharmendra's first look from Agastya Nanda's Ikkis out, veteran actor to play father of immortal soldier