Dharmendra's first look from Agastya Nanda's Ikkis out, veteran actor to play father of immortal soldier

Dharmendra’s first look from Ikkis lands with even greater poignancy in the wake of his passing, making the film a deeply emotional farewell to the legend. As his final cinematic appearance, the poster feels like a curtain call from an artist who defined generations of Indian cinema with sincerity, strength and unmistakable charm. In Ikkis, he plays Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal, a father carrying both pride and unbearable loss, and that layered pain now resonates even more strongly with audiences grieving the icon himself. It’s bittersweet: a role that honours a national hero while simultaneously becoming Dharmendra’s last salute to the world he loved. For fans, Ikkis will be more than a film; it will be a chance to witness his artistry one last time, a legacy sealed with dignity, emotion and extraordinary grace.

In the end, Ikkis now carries a weight no one expected; it stands not only as a tribute to Arun Khetarpal’s bravery but also as the final chapter in Dharmendra’s extraordinary cinematic journey. His last frame becomes a moment frozen in time, a reminder of how legends never truly leave; they live on through stories that move generations. As audiences await its Christmas release, the film promises to be more than a war drama, it’s a celebration of courage, sacrifice and the timeless power of cinema to keep heroes alive, both on screen and in our hearts.