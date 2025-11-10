Dharmendra health update: Veteran actor shifted to ICU, under observation Dharmendra has been admitted to the ICU at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actor, who had been hospitalised for several days, was shifted to intensive care for close medical observation.

Dharmendra has been admitted to the ICU after his health reportedly worsened. The 89-year-old actor, who has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days, was shifted to intensive care earlier this morning for closer medical supervision.

According to reports, Dharmendra’s condition became more critical today, November 10, prompting doctors to move him under constant observation. The veteran actor's family members have been frequently visiting him at the hospital.

As of now, there has been no official statement from either the family or the hospital regarding his current health status. Fans across the country have been sending prayers and messages of support, hoping for their beloved He-Man's speedy recovery.

Last week, it was reported that Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup. Sources close to the family had assured that there is no cause for worry. “Considering his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is just for that. He is absolutely fine, and there’s nothing to be concerned about,” a source said.

Earlier this year, the 89-year-old actor underwent a surgery in the eye. When paps noticed his bandaged eye, they asked for his health update out of concern. Dharmendra had then told them, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)" He even added, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

Sunny Deol had also shared his father's health update at the Jaat press conference in Delhi in April. Addressing the media, he said, "Papa ekdum theek hain, cataract ka operation tha, chhota sa tha, aisa kuch nahi (Dad is absolutely fine. He had a small cataract surgery. Nothing to worry about)."

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He will be next seen in Ikkis, which also stars his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

