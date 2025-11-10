'Dharmendra is stable and under observation': Sunny Deol's team shares actor's latest health update Bollywood actor Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Sunny Deol's team requests fans to pray for his recovery and respect the family's privacy.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is currently stable and under medical observation, according to a statement from Sunny Deol's team. The family has requested fans and well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery while respecting their privacy.

The official statement of Sunny Deol's team reads, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy."

Sunny Deol visits Breach Candy Hospital

His son and actor Sunny Deol, visited Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to check on his father's condition. For the unversed, the 89-year-old actor has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days. Earlier this morning, he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) for closer medical supervision.

Earlier this year, the Sholay actor underwent eye surgery. Concerned, the paparazzi asked for an update on his condition after noticing his bandaged eye. Then, Dharmendra had informed them, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)" He even added, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

Dharmendra's work front

Talking about Dharmendra’s work front, despite his age, he continues to remain active in films. He was last seen in Karan directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He will next appear in the biographical war drama Ikkis, which is slated to release on December 25, 2025. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in key roles.

Also Read: Dharmendra health update: Veteran actor shifted to ICU, under observation