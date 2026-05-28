Caught on Camera: AAP leader shot at in Punjab's Amritsar over parking dispute, critical; probe underway

Amritsar:

A shocking incident has been reported from Punjab's Amritsar where a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who shot at by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on Thursday, the police said.

The leader was identified as Jaipal Singh Bau, who is AAP's in-charge of Ward No. 42. It is said that he is close to AAP's Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

According to the police, the incident happened in the Kot Atma Ram area of Amritsar over a parking dispute between two groups. The argument escalated which led to firing between the two sides, and left Bau critically injured, who has been admitted to the Amandeep Hospital.

The police said two rounds were fired at Bau, who had to undergo an emergency surgery, with an intention to "kill him". A CCTV footage has also gone viral that showed the accused firing two shots at Bau.

The police are investigating the matter now and have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses. Officials also said that strict action will be taken against the accused based on a thorough investigation.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that a dispute over vehicle parking escalated into a violent clash, during which both sides opened fire. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter, and strict legal action will be taken as per law," the Amritsar Police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Nijjar visited the hospital where Bau was admitted and inquired about his health. Later, he told media persons that detailed information is being gathered about the incident and the truth would emerge only after a thorough investigation by the police.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has attacked the AAP government over the incident and said it has shown the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. He said common citizens feel unsafe and they are living under an atmosphere of fear in the state.

"When a government becomes consumed by PR campaigns, advertisements, and political vendetta, this is the inevitable state of law and order. Bhagwant Mann must answer — Will Punjab now function at the mercy of gangsters and gunfire?" he said on X.

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