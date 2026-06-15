'Indira Gandhi would have banned BJP': Ashok Gehlot sparks political firestorm, saffron party hits back

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stoked controversy on Monday after he claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would have banned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if she were alive today. His remarks, made during a public event in Jaipur, have triggered a strong backlash from the ruling party, reigniting an intense war of words between the Congress and the BJP over ideology, religion-based politics, and democratic values.

‘Situation today is extremely dangerous’: Gehlot

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the current political climate, calling it one of the most troubling phases he has witnessed in his decades-long public life.

“If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP. I am saying this with full responsibility the atmosphere today is extremely dangerous,” Gehlot said. He alleged that the present political discourse is being shaped by religious polarisation and accused those in power of deliberately deepening divisions in society.

Questions over BJP’s candidate strategy

Gehlot further questioned the BJP’s approach towards minority representation in elections, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. He asked why the party does not field Muslim candidates, arguing that even a symbolic representation could help foster inclusivity.

“You could have given five seats just to show it to the people of the country. But you want to project that you are purely a Hindutva party,” he said. The Congress leader accused the BJP of relying heavily on identity politics and questioned whether governance can be sustained on a singular ideological framework.

BJP launches counterattack

The BJP responded swiftly, terming Gehlot’s comments as “provocative” and reflective of the Congress party’s ideological stance. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the remarks exposed what he called the Congress’s “hostility towards Hindutva.”

“The Congress party hates Hindus and Hindutva. This is yet another example in the form of Ashok Gehlot’s statement,” Poonawalla said. He further argued that Hindutva has already been recognised by the Supreme Court as a way of life and questioned the former chief minister’s suggestion of banning a political party.

Rijiju invokes emergency legacy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also joined the attack, linking Gehlot’s remarks to the Congress’s historical legacy during the Emergency period. In a post on social media, Rijiju said the statement reminded the country of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s “authoritarian mindset.”

“Shri Ashok Gehlot is reminding us of how dictatorial Smt Indira Gandhi Ji was, who didn’t believe in democracy. Beware of dynastic Congress Party,” Rijiju wrote.