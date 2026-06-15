PM Modi Slovakia visit LIVE updates: 'Green tech remains big focus of our ties', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Slovakia on the second leg of his three-nation European tour, marking a historic moment as this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since Slovakia’s independence in 1993. During his stay in Bratislava, PM Modi will hold high-level talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. He will also interact with top business leaders to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, defence cooperation, automobile manufacturing and infrastructure development.
The visit began on a warm cultural note, with Slovak artists performing Vande Mataram.
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