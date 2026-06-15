June 15, 2026
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PM Modi Slovakia visit LIVE updates: 'Green tech remains big focus of our ties', says PM Modi

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Slovakia marks a historic first by an Indian PM, featuring high-level diplomatic talks, business engagements and a strong cultural welcome. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, defence, infrastructure and innovation.

PM Modi in Slovakia LIVE Updates
PM Modi in Slovakia LIVE Updates Image Source : pti
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Slovakia on the second leg of his three-nation European tour, marking a historic moment as this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since Slovakia’s independence in 1993. During his stay in Bratislava, PM Modi will hold high-level talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. He will also interact with top business leaders to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, defence cooperation, automobile manufacturing and infrastructure development.

The visit began on a warm cultural note, with Slovak artists performing Vande Mataram.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE Updates on PM Modi Slovakia visit...

Live updates :PM Modi in Slovakia

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  • 3:29 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    India and Slovakia aim to expand trade: PM Modi

    Addressing a joint press meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both leaders held detailed discussions focused on giving “new direction and fresh momentum” to bilateral cooperation between India and Slovakia.

    “Today, the Prime Minister and I held detailed discussions on giving new direction and fresh momentum to our cooperation. The progress in our bilateral trade and economic partnership is a matter of satisfaction for us. However, our capabilities are immense, and our aspirations are even greater,” PM Modi said. He highlighted key sectors such as automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing and green technologies as priority areas for future collaboration between the two countries.

    “In all these sectors, we have taken several important decisions today by combining our strengths for the benefit of the people of both our countries,” he added. The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for Slovakia’s support in advancing India’s engagement with the European Union, particularly on the Free Trade Agreement.

    “I extend my special gratitude to the Prime Minister for Slovakia's support in finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. We will work towards its early implementation so that industries, startups, and traders in both countries can get maximum benefit from it,” PM Modi said.

     

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi calls Slovakia visit historic, hails 'comprehensive partnership'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his visit to Slovakia as a historic milestone in India-Slovakia relations, expressing gratitude for the warm reception extended by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

    “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Robert Fico for his warm welcome. He is an experienced leader and a true friend of India,” PM Modi said adding that “This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared trust, shared priorities, and a shared future." 

     

  • 3:21 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    India-Slovakia ties elevated to strategic partnership: Slovak PM Robert Fico

    Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has announced a significant upgrade in bilateral relations with India, stating that both countries have agreed to take their cooperation to a new level.

    “Today, we agreed with the Prime Minister to elevate the cooperation between India and Slovakia to be called a comprehensive and strategic collaboration,” Fico said.

     

  • 3:10 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Slovakia backs UN reform, supports India's permanent membership in security council

    Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has made a strong statement backing reforms in the United Nations, saying that India deserves a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. Speaking during official engagements, he publicly declared Slovakia’s support for restructuring global institutions to reflect present-day realities.

    “I would like to publicly declare that the Government of the Republic of Slovakia supports the reform of the United Nations and we are strongly convinced that countries like India have to be a part of the Security Council of the United Nations as a ‘Permanent Member’,” Fico said.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    High-level talks today

    PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. Key focus areas include trade, defence, energy and innovation.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    First-ever Indian PM visit since 1993

    This is the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country became independent. The visit is being seen as a milestone in India-Slovakia relations.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Traditional bread and salt welcome

    In keeping with Slovak tradition, PM Modi was offered bread and salt upon arrival, a symbolic gesture representing respect, hospitality and goodwill.

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'Vande Mataram' cultural tribute

    One of the highlights of the arrival ceremony was a special rendition of India’s national song Vande Mataram performed by Slovak artists, reflecting a strong cultural connection between the two countries.

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Warm welcome in Bratislava

    PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he arrived in the Slovak capital. Local officials, including Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, greeted him at the airport. Traditional Slovak cultural performances marked the beginning of his visit.

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