PM Modi Slovakia visit LIVE updates: 'Green tech remains big focus of our ties', says PM Modi

Addressing a joint press meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both leaders held detailed discussions focused on giving “new direction and fresh momentum” to bilateral cooperation between India and Slovakia.

“Today, the Prime Minister and I held detailed discussions on giving new direction and fresh momentum to our cooperation. The progress in our bilateral trade and economic partnership is a matter of satisfaction for us. However, our capabilities are immense, and our aspirations are even greater,” PM Modi said. He highlighted key sectors such as automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing and green technologies as priority areas for future collaboration between the two countries.

“In all these sectors, we have taken several important decisions today by combining our strengths for the benefit of the people of both our countries,” he added. The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for Slovakia’s support in advancing India’s engagement with the European Union, particularly on the Free Trade Agreement.

“I extend my special gratitude to the Prime Minister for Slovakia's support in finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. We will work towards its early implementation so that industries, startups, and traders in both countries can get maximum benefit from it,” PM Modi said.