Dharmendra’s films that made India fall in love: His most iconic performances Dharmendra’s charm, humour and effortless screen presence made him one of Bollywood’s most loved stars. Here’s a look back at the films and characters that defined his place in India’s heart.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra ruled the silver screen for decades with his charm and versatility. Also known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', Dharmendra featured in a variety of films across different genres, including intense action dramas, heartwarming romances, and memorable comedies.

From Dr Parimal Tripathi in Chupke Chupke to the iconic Veeru in Sholay, his roles made him a household name. Here's a look at Dharmendra’s best films that defined his remarkable journey.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

The Hindi comedy drama film, Chupke Chupke, starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles, received widespread attention from both viewers and critics alike. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film holds an IMDb rating of 8.3. In this film, Dharmendra plays a botany professor named Dr Parimal Tripathi, who disguises himself as a driver to prank his in-laws.

Sholay (1975)

The Indian cult-classic film, Sholay, is considered one of the most famous films of Dharmendra. Ramesh Sippy's film gave hit dialogues like 'Basanti in kutto ke samne mat Nachna' and several others. Besides Dharmendra, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan and others in key roles. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

Bandini (1963)

The 1963 film Bandini was well-received by the audience upon its release. Starring Dharmendra and Nutan in the lead roles, the film follows the story of a prison doctor who falls in love with a convict. Directed by Bimal Roy, the movie holds an IMDb rating of 7.7.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Dharmendra stars opposite Hema Malini in the entertaining double role comedy-drama, Seeta Aur Geeta. In this film, Hema Malini portrayed the identical twin sisters, who get separated at birth and later swap places. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy and can be streamed on the Prime Video platform.

Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

The film Phool Aur Patthar was one of Dharmendra's blockbuster hits. Directed by OP Ralhan, it also starred Meena Kumari, Shashikala Jawalkar, and others in key roles. The story revolves around a criminal who chooses to reform himself after meeting a left-behind widowed woman.

