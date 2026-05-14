Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal, congratulates team for 'meaningful endeavour'

New Delhi:

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal releases on May 15 after a seven-day delay. Ahead of hitting cinemas, the makers hosted a grand premiere in Delhi on May 13. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the special screening and watched the film with the cast and crew. She penned a long note on the film after watching it in theatres.

Rekha Gupta reviews Aakhri Sawal

After the premiere, Rekha Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the film and its portrayal of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s 100-year journey and contribution to nation-building, social service and cultural consciousness. Sharing her thoughts online, CM Rekha Gupta wrote, “I had the opportunity to watch this special film with the star cast and team of the movie “Aakhri Sawal.” This film is an effort to powerfully present the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year inspirational journey, its contributions to nation-building, service, organization, and cultural consciousness. Several important episodes connected to the country's social and ideological life have also been raised with seriousness."

She continued, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year journey has been a remarkable voyage of service, values, organization, and dedication to the nation. In every village and alley, the swayamsevaks of the Sangh have worked selflessly to organize social life, awaken national sentiment, and from disasters to social upliftment in every field. This century is also a symbol of India's cultural consciousness and the continuous resolve for nation-building. Heartfelt congratulations to National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang ji, Sanjay Dutt ji, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Samira Reddy, and the entire team for this meaningful endeavor. @RSSorg @abhijeetwarang1 @duttsanjay #AakhriSawal."

Aakhri Sawal: Cast and crew

The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Aakhri Sawal is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda along with Sanjay Dutt. Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand have served as co-producers. The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film are written by Utkarsh Naithani. Aakhri Sawal is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow, May 15, 2026.

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