Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's sweet moment from wedding goes viral, fans spot her doing the 'Orry pose' A video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from a family wedding shows their sweet candid moment. Shared by content creator Orry on Instagram, the video soon went viral, with many fans even pointing out Deepika doing the 'Orry pose'.

Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, set the internet abuzz after a video of them sharing a candid moment surfaced online. The duo recently attended a family function, Ranveer's cousin's wedding in Goa.

Their appearance was captured in a short video shared by content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. While posting the clip on Instagram, Orry captioned it as, "Orry stocks #ValidatedByTheQueenHerself (sic)."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's candid moment

In the video, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seen dressed in matching red outfits. At one point, Deepika leans in and whispers something into Ranveer’s ear, gently placing her hand on his chest as he watches the ceremony. Take a look at the post below:

Internet reacts to Deepika Padukone's 'Orry pose'

As soon as Orry shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. The Kalki 2898 AD actress Deepika also commented, "You know how much I love you na! (sic)" One user wrote, "Deeepikaaaa is so CUTEEEEE (sic)." Some even felt Deepika was doing Orry pose, "Deepika doing the Orry pose (sic)," the comment reads. So far, the video has garnered over 6.2 million views, more than 283K likes and hundreds of comments.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in his most anticipated project, Dhurandhar. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated for December 5 release. The movie stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in the key roles.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last featured in Rohit Shetty's film, Singham Again, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and others. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also features Suhana Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

