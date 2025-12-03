Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon to marry singer Stebin Ben in a lavish Udaipur palace: Report Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is reportedly set to marry singer Stebin Ben in a grand two-day wedding at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace in January. An official confirmation from the couple is awaited.

New Delhi:

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is reportedly preparing for a grand winter wedding with singer Stebin Ben. The duo have been dating for a while now and has often made it to each other's social media profiles.

The duo have reportedly zeroed in on Udaipur as their wedding destination, a popular choice among celebrities.

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben to marry in January?

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben will get married on January 8 and 9 at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace, a venue famous for hosting some of the country’s most luxurious celebrity weddings, reports Moneycontrol.

Sources say the wedding will be intimate yet glamorous, bringing together family, close friends, and a curated list of film and music industry guests. As we await a confirmation from Nupur and Stebin, activity at the palace has already stirred excitement online. Reportedly, the decor teams and hotel staff are quietly preparing for the celebrity wedding.

Reportedly, their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will kickstart on January 8, followed by the traditional wedding ceremony on January 9. Kriti Sanon’s select friends from the film industry are expected to attend the wedding.

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben: What we know about the couple

Nupur Sanon has appeared in popular music videos. In 2023, she starred in the television series Pop Kaun? and the film Tiger Nageswara Rao. She is following her sister's footsteps and will soon make her Bollywood debut with Noorani Chehra, slated for release in 2026. However, she has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

As for Stebin Ben, the singer is known for her chart-toppers like Sahiba, Mera Mehboob, Thoda Thoda Pyaar, and Baarish. He, too, has mostly remained private about their long-rumoured relationship.

