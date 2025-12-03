Box Office Collection [December 2, 2025]: Tere Ishk Mein picks pace, Gustaakh Ishq totals Rs 1.48 crore December 2's box office saw contrasting performances across four releases. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishq Mein led the pack with a strong opening, Gustaakh Ishq struggled at the box office.

New Delhi:

The box office report card for Tuesday, December 2, was rather interesting. With no major releases from both Bollywood and South, the cash registers largely remained slow and steady.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishq Mein pulled itself back after a slow Monday. Find out how much Zootopia 2, Gustaakh Ishq and Zootopia 2 earned in India.

Tere Ishq Mein Day 5 box office collection

Tere Ishq Mein continued to dominate social media with decent reviews and at the ticket window alike. The film opened with an impressive Rs 16 crore on Day 1, and despite a mid-week dip that most releases face, it held steady with Rs 10.25 crore on Day 5. The film has now climbed to a solid Rs 71 crore total.

Zootopia 2 box office

Disney’s Zootopia 2 found a quiet but consistent place among family audiences. The animated sequel began with Rs 1.4 crore in India on Day 1 and inched its way to Rs 0.9 crore on Day 5, bringing its India total to Rs 8.65 crore. Internationally, the film broke records by earning $556 million globally.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in key roles, also remained steady in its long run. The film, which opened at Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, and even by Day 19, managed to rake in Rs 0.50 crore. This pushed its total to a respectable Rs 72 crore.

Gustaakh Ishq box office

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq faced a challenging run. The film, which marked celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's production debut, earned Rs 0.5 crore on Day 1. However, the numbers seem to be thinning ever since, with Rs 0.11 crore on Day 5. The film's total collection rests at a modest Rs 1.48 crore in five days.

The box office numbers are subject to change after the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on December 5.

