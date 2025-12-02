Box Office Collection [December 1, 2025]: Tere Ishk Mein dips after weekend boost, Gustaakh Ishq struggles On Monday, Tere Ishk Mein saw a dip in collections after a strong weekend, while Gustaakh Ishq continued to struggle. Here's a look at Monday’s box office report for currently running films.

The Monday box office witnessed mixed responses from the audience. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein, which had benefited from a strong weekend, saw a dip in collections on the first Monday. On the other hand, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq continued to struggle.

Meanwhile, films like 120 Bahadur and De De Pyaar De 2 are also running in theatres. Here's a look at Monday’s box office report for currently running films.

Tere Ishk Mein sees a drop on Day 4

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, witnessed a drop in its earnings on its first Monday. Aanand L Rai's directorial collects Rs 8.25 crore on day 4, bringing its total collection to Rs 60.25 crore. The movie had an overall 16.28% Hindi occupancy on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Gustaakh Ishq box office collection

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq, which saw a clash with Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein, has been struggling at the box office. On its 4th day, the film collected 0.06 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 1.36 crore in India.

120 Bahadur box office report

Farhan Akhtar's war drama film, 120 Bahadur, failed to attract viewers to the screens. The film did business of Rs 0.16 crore on its second Monday. So far, the film has collected Rs 17.06 crore at the Indian box office.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection

Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 has slowed down at the box office after 18 days of its release. The romantic drama film earned Rs 0.40 crore on its third Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 71.50 crore so far in India. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the movie features Rakul Preet Singh and Meezan Jafri in the lead roles.

