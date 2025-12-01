Box office [November 30]: Tere Ishk Mein crosses Rs 50 crore; Gustaakh Ishq, De De Pyaar De 2 performs average On Sunday, Aanand L Rai's directorial Tere Ishk Mein crossed Rs 50 crore within three days of its release. De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed a slight growth. On the other hand, films like Gustaakh Ishq and 120 Bahadur see average collections at the box office.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office has been witnessing stiff competition lately, with several films across different genres currently running in theatres. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein is giving tough competition, having crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within three days of its release.

Meanwhile, films like Gustaakh Ishq, De De Pyaar De 2 and 120 Bahadur are witnessing average performance. Read on to know their detailed box office collections.

Tere Ishk Mein crosses the Rs 50 crore mark

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's intense love story has been performing well at the box office. Within three days of its release, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 18 crore on Sunday and benefited over the weekend. The film's total collection is recorded at Rs 51.75 crore so far.

Gustaakh Ishq's box office collection on Sunday

Gustaakh Ishq, featuring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, performed below average on its third day. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the Hindi drama collected Rs 0.21 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total India collection to Rs 1.16 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2's box office report on day 17

Ajay Devgn’s romantic drama film De De Pyaar De 2 completed 17 days in theatres on Sunday, November 30, 2025. It collected Rs 1.40 crore on its seventeenth day, showing a slight growth compared to the previous day (day 16), when it earned Rs 1.35 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far grossed Rs 71.10 crore in India.

120 Bahadur box office collection

Farhan Akhtar's war drama film, 120 Bahadur, failed to attract an audience to the screens on its 10th day. The movie collected Rs 0.79 crore on its second Sunday, bringing its total collection to Rs 16.94 crore. Besides Farhan, Razneesh Ghai's directorial features Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhathena and others in key roles.

