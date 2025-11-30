Box office report [November 29, 2025]: Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq, Andhra King Taluka Saturday's earnings On Saturday, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, Vijay Varma's Gustaakh Ishq and Telugu film Andhra King Taluka benefited from the weekend. Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 had average earnings. Here's a detailed look at the box office report.

The last Saturday of November witnessed a mixed day at the box office, with several films benefiting from the weekend boost. Currently, movies such as Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq, the Telugu-language film Andhra King Taluka, De De Pyaar De 2, and others are running in theatres.

Read on to find the detailed Saturday box office report for all these films, i.e., the collections for November 29, 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein earns Rs 17 crore on its second day

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film continued to perform well on its second day. Aanand L Rai's directorial earned Rs 17 crore on day 2, bringing its total collection to Rs 33 crore. The film had an overall 27.92% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Gustaakh Ishq shows slight growth on day 2

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's film Gustaakh Ishq witnessed a slow growth on the second day. Produced under Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 production, the film, which earned Rs 0.5 crore on its first day, went on to collect Rs 0.45 crore on its second day (Saturday). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 0.95 crore.

Andhra King Taluka's box office collection

The Telugu-language film Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra, crossed the Rs 10 crore mark within three days of its release. The movie opened with Rs 4.15 crore at the box office and collected Rs 3.10 crore on day 2. On its third day, it earned Rs 3.50 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 10.75 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 saw growth in its earnings on its third Saturday. The romantic drama, which hit the screens on November 14, 2025, has collected Rs 69.65 crore in India so far. On Day 16 (the third Saturday), the film earned Rs 1.30 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Anshul Sharma’s film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.

