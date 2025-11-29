Box office collection [November 28, 2025]: Know how much Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq earned on day 1? Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein opened strongly, while Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq earned only Rs 0.50 crore on their first day. Other films like De De Pyaar De 2 and Mastiii 4 saw a drop in their earnings. Read the detailed box office report.

New Delhi:

The last Friday of November saw a box office clash, as films like Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein and Vijay Varma's Gustaakh Ishq released on November 28, 2025. While several films across different genres are already running in theatres, Tere Ishk Mein had an exceptional first-day performance, whereas Gustaakh Ishq managed to collect only Rs 0.50 crore. Here’s a detailed look at the box office report.

Tere Ishk Mein opens strong on day 1

Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, had a strong start at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 16.50 crore on its first day. It had an overall 25.77% Hindi occupancy on Friday, November 28, 2025. The film received positive responses from both audiences and critics, earning an IMDb rating of 7.1. Notably, this marks the first on-screen appearance of lead actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon together.

Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: Dhanush delivers fire in a film that eventually loses its spark

Gustaakh Ishq day 1 box office collection

Vibhu Puri's directorial Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, failed to impress audiences on its first day of release. The film, produced under Manish Malhotra's production banner Stage5 Productions, earned Rs 0.50 crore across India. In addition to the star cast, the movie also features Sharib Hashmi in a key role.

Also Read: Gustaakh Ishq Movie Review: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh deliver poetic tale wrapped in old-world charm

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection on Friday

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic drama film De De Pyaar De 2 has been performing averagely at the box office. The movie, which was released on November 14, 2025, completed 15 days in theatres and earned Rs 0.85 crore on its second Friday (Day 15). With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 68.35 crore. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma and also features R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri in key roles.

Mastiii 4 box office collection

Milap Zaveri's film, Mastiii 4, failed to attract audience to the theatres on its eighth day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani's film Mastiii 4 managed to collect Rs 0.22 crore on its first Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 14.07 crore.

Also Read: Box Office Report [November 27, 2025]: De De Pyaar De 2 out performs 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4