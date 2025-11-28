Gustaakh Ishq Movie Review: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh deliver poetic tale wrapped in old-world charm Gustaakh Ishq, featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, is out in theatres today. The film marks celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's production debut.

Movie Name: Gustaakh Ishq

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Director: Vibhu Puri

Genre: Romance-Drama

In an age of fast edits and louder-than-life romances, Gustaakh Ishq is a classic reminder of cinema that once lingered around exchange of glances, unsaid feelings and atmospheres soaked in longing. Directed by Vibhu Puri and backed by the visual sensibilities of designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra, the film attempts to revive the old-world romance template with a poetic lens. Starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is a postcard from Kashmir that needs revisiting.

Gustaakh Ishq story: Love caught between destiny and restraint

Gustaakh Ishq unfolds in a fictional North Indian town during the late 1940s, a period transitioning from colonial melancholy to the early stirrings of independence. Vijay Varma as Pappan plays a reserved poet and calligrapher whose world is built around manuscripts, handwritten verses, and quiet corners where his imagination thrives. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zareen is a spirited yet inwardly conflicted woman, unknowingly engaged to a wealthy aristocrat, one who prizes status over affection.

Their paths cross when Zareen approaches Pappan to help restore her late mother's diary, the heirloom that holds a lifetime of memories and unshared stories. What starts off as a formal interaction gradually turns into intimacy constructed through conversation, poetry, and shared vulnerability. The film doesn't work on dramatic twists but instead explores how two people who aren’t destined to be together still manage to reshape each other’s emotional universe.

Gustaakh Ishq Writing and Direction: Poetry in motion

As a director, Vibhu Puri leans into world-building with striking confidence. He crafts a setting where every frame feels hand-painted, courtyards washed in soft sunlight, fading walls that carry stories, and marketplaces that seem untouched by the haste of modern times. His direction is highly influenced by the classical era in Hindi films, imbuing it with a fresh clarity of the emotion.

The film at one time centres around several conflicts like duty versus desire, tradition versus self-expression, restraint versus the courage to love, but in the end it is a slow-burn romance that has its heart in the right place.

What elevates the film is Puri’s commitment to tone. Gustaakh Ishq is not a romance built on declarations but on restraint. Throughout the film, the makers allow their characters space to breathe, think and at the same time falter. This deliberate pacing transforms everyday moments, a shared cup of tea, a half-finished verse, a fleeting glance, into cinematic punctuation marks. While some narrative threads could have been tighter, Puri’s command over mood remains the film’s hallmark.

The writer should also be applauded for making Urdu dialogues feel like Dal Lake of Kashmir, one that simply flows and makes you feel every character.

Gustaakh Ishq performances: Subtle, controlled and emotionally precise

Vijay Varma as Pappan anchors the film with a gentle, introspective performance. He acts more with his minute expressions and emotional stillness than with overt dramatics. He infuses Ayaan's hesitations, his artistry, and his inner turmoil with a ring of truth. Varma's longing, sans spoken lines, is arguably the strongest point of the film.

On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh provides a layered performance as Zareen. The way she just shifts from the outer grace to inner turmoil is beautiful to watch on the big screen. Moreover, the actor is able to convey the pain of someone who suffers from family expectations and a life she desires with sensitivity. Her chemistry with Varma is persuasive and organic throughout the film. This is Fatima's third film of the year, after Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi, and she still won't make it feel like too much of her with Gustaakh Ishq.

Naseeruddin Shah is the book spine that holds the pages of this film together with texture without overshadowing the leads. Shah is a veteran, and he leaves no gaps to prove that. Sharib Hashmi's subdued performance helps in maintaining the film’s tonal consistency. His range from The Family Man to Gustaakh Ishq speaks volumes of his acting caliber.

Gustaakh Ishq: Technical Aspects

The film's most striking achievement is its visual language. Soft palettes, long takes, and controlled lighting together evoke the nostalgia that seems to undergird the cinematography. Interiors are bathed in warmth; exteriors capture the gentleness of early mornings and dusky evenings. Every frame is composed almost like a painting.

Vishal Bharadwaj's composition and Gulzar's lyrics are the biggest strengths of Gustaakh Ishq. The blend of classical instruments with minimalist arrangements elevates the narrative rather than interrupting it. The sound design is all about small details: rustling pages, footsteps in a corridor and distant rains that enrich the atmosphere.

Manish Malhotra’s involvement strongly reflects in the film’s aesthetic identity. The sets, old haveli rooms, manuscripts, and wooden workspaces evoke a time long past without feeling decorative for the sake of it. Costumes are authentic, understated and period-correct.

Gustaakh Ishq: Verdict

Gustaakh Ishq is not a mass-appeal romance with high-voltage drama. It is a film for viewers willing to immerse themselves in a slower, more evocative narrative tradition, one that favours ambience over theatrics, and whispers over pronouncements. The film’s strengths lie in its performances, visual craft and emotional restraint. There are minor issues with the way the film progresses, and the deliberate pacing of the film can annoy some, but the film's frames just compensate for that, too. For audiences who relish romance told through softness, longing, and old-world charm, Gustaakh Ishq is the film for you. Thus, it rightly deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: 120 Bahadur Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar turns misfit in compelling war-drama

Latest Entertainment News