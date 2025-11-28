Box Office Report [November 27, 2025]: De De Pyaar De 2 out performs 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4 It's been 14 days since Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theaters. The film appears to be outperforming the films released last week. Find out the collections of November 27, 2025 here.

New Delhi:

Even after 14 days of release, De De Pyaar De 2 is performing well at the box office compared to other films. It's far ahead of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani's Mastiii 4 and Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur in terms of earnings. Let's find out how the film performed at the box office on its 14th day.

It is significant to note that from this Friday the films will also face Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein and Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq. This movie will mark the debut of designer Manish Malhotra as a producer.

How much did the film earn on Thursday?

According Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs1.25 crore on Wednesday, its 14th day. This indicates that the film's collections may increase further by late night. Not only that, but they may even surpass the previous day's earnings.

Regarding the film's total earnings, it has earned Rs 67.60 crore at the box office in 14 days. Reports indicate the film's budget was Rs 135 crore. Consequently, the film appears to be far from its budget.

Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur's box office collection

Also, let us tell you that today, Thursday, while Mastiii 4 has earned Rs 1 crore, 120 Bahadur has earned Rs 90 lakh, that too on the 7th day. Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 has earned Rs 1.25 crore at the box office on its 14th day. Therefore, it can be said that De De Pyaar De 2 is outperforming other films these days.

About the Film

Speaking of the story, director Anshul Sharma has tried to maintain the essence of the first film. This time, he has presented the complexities of relationships from a different perspective. Furthermore, R Madhavan's character has brought life to the film; his entry adds a new twist to the story, giving it a fresh edge. Speaking of the film's star cast, the presence of Meezaan Jaffrey and Javed Jaffrey adds to the fun.

Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta also maintain the pace with their roles. Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the story continues from the first part, where the relationship now touches the other side, Rakul Preet's family, and this is where a series of comic situations unfold.

