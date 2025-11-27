Box Office Report [November 26, 2025]: 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4's Wednesday collection The collections of Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur and De De Pyaar De 2, currently running in theaters, declined on Wednesday. Let's find out which film was ahead of its competitor.

New Delhi:

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani's Mastiii 4 and Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur were released in theaters on November 21. They generated good collections over the weekend. Both films are barely making their presence felt at the box office during the weekdays but now the collections for both films declined on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Meezan Jaffrey and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 has maintained its hold on the box office.

120 Bahadur

The war drama 120 Bahadur was released in theaters on November 21. On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 1 lakh at the box office. After earning Rs 2.25 crore on its first day, it earned a record Rs 4 crore on Sunday. This brings the total collection of Farhan Akhtar's film to Rs 14 crore.

Mastiii 4

The comedy film Masti 4 opened at the box office on November 21 with Rs 2.75 crore. On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore. It earned its highest collection of Rs 3 crore on Sunday, bringing the film's total collection to Rs 12.85 crore. The movie stars the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani

De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic drama grossed Rs 1.25 crore on its thirteen day of release. The film, which opened with Rs 8.75 crore on its first day, collected Rs 51.1 crore in its first week. Consequently, the film's total collection has reached Rs 66.25 crore on November 26, 2025.

Who won the race?

If we compare the Wednesday collections of new releases, 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4, then the adult comedy movie collected more. Mastiii 4 is said to have a budget of Rs 50 crore, while 120 Bahadur is estimated to have a budget of Rs 80-90 crore. It remains to be seen which film will have the longest run in theaters.

