Celina Jaitly's allegations against husband Peter Haag: 'Disfigured my face, told me that I look like a maid' Celina Jaitly has filed a detailed petition alleging severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband, Peter Haag. Her complaint lists multiple allegations levelled against him.

Celina Jaitly has accused her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence. The former actor has levelled multiple allegations against the hotelier, claiming multiple "atrocities and abandonment" that were inflicted on her.

Celina's petition has been filed under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. She has accused him of years of cruelty, physical abuse and financial manipulation.

Celina Jaitly's accusations against Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly's lawyers have claimed that the actor had to run to Mumbai from Austria for safety purposes, and that their three sons continue to be with Peter Haag. Here are some allegations that the No Entry actor levelled on her husband, as per a Hindustan Times report:

Celina Jaitly has accused her husband of subjecting her to severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse throughout their marriage. She claimed that the abuse escalated to a point where she was forced to run away from Austria and return to India for safety reasons. In her petition, Celina recounted multiple disturbing incidents that allegedly took place in Italy, Dubai, Singapore and Austria, including sudden rage episodes, reckless driving while she was pregnant, and repeated verbal humiliation. She claims Peter Haag frequently told her she “looked like his maid” and would be mistaken for domestic staff. "He's threatened her repeatedly. He treated her with tremendous cruelty, and would tell her things when they were out, like, ‘you look like my maid’ and ‘people would think I'm out walking with the help’. He would threaten her with things like, ‘I'll disfigure your face’. It was a very difficult sort of marriage," Celina's lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala Misra, claims. The petition further narrated episodes where Peter Haag apparently shouted at her during pregnancy, pushed her out of their apartment while she was recovering from C-section surgery, and hit her on the back during a dispute in Singapore. Celina also claimed that Haag barred her from working after their marriage, stripping her of financial independence and causing a claimed loss of potential earnings worth Rs 50 crore. Her lawyer stated that Haag allegedly controlled her finances, isolated her after the deaths of her parents, and obtained access to her personal assets and bank accounts. Celina claims Haag manipulated her grief in 2017, the year she lost both her parents and one of her newborn twins, and pressurised her into transferring her property to him. The petition accused Haag of siphoning money, misusing her debit and credit cards, and misappropriating insurance proceeds meant for her. Celina further alleged that once legal disputes began, Haag blocked her from accessing their children, allowing her to see them only under supervision or through court orders. However, she is now allowed to speak to her children. "She's been able to speak every day with the children telephonically. So that has been a great victory personally for her,” her lawyer added in the same report.

Celina Jaitly shared her first statement on the domestic violence case

Celina Jaitly issued her first statement on November 25, moments after the domestic violence news first surfaced. Her Instagram note began with two hashtags - "courage" and "divorce". She then wrote, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me."

"Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence But the storm did not drown me, it delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith," she continued.

She also said, "I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall To fight when my heart is breaking To show no mercy when I have been wronged To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

The No Entry star also said, "In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements." She then went on to mention the names of those associated in the case, before concluding her note with: "Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to three sons.

